Livable Buckhead will host several walking tours highlighting transit next month as a part of walking competition.

This month-long competition challenges people to take as many steps as they can during the month of May, and gives extra credit for commuting on foot or for attending a BuckheadWALKS! event. Registration is now open on the Livable Buckhead website.

“We want people to discover just how walkable Buckhead is by getting out on two feet and giving it a try,” said Executive Director Denise Starling in a press release.

Participants can earn additional points for transit commutes and for attending BuckheadWALKS! events. Complete rules, event schedules and guidelines are available online.

The organization will host the walking events every Tuesday and Friday in May. On Tuesdays, tours of the Lenox or Buckhead MARTA Stations will be given, complete with information on how to access PATH400 and use the Relay Bike Share stations. Walking events will be start outside of the “Buckhead wall” on Lenox Road near the Piedmont Road intersection on Fridays. For more information, click here.