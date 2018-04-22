Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura recently celebrated his fifth anniversary leading the department with a party at City Hall.

Yandura was appointed the city’s first police chief in April 2013 following a national search. The Brookhaven Police Department began providing police services to the city on July 31, 2013. Yandura previously served as chief of police in Hiram and College Park. During his tenure in College Park, he managed 160 officers and a $12 million annual budget.

Yandura started his law enforcement career in Lake Forest, Ill., where he spent 24 years. He retired from Lake Forest as deputy chief.