The Blue Heron Nature Preserve celebrated the “Blueway Trail” project, which is already underway, in a ceremonial groundbreaking during its Earth Day event on April 21.

Construction on the internal trails began in February and is expected to be completed this year. The trails, which are within the preserve itself, are phase one of a two-part plan to provide more connectivity to the preserve. The other phase would build trails that would connect the park to PATH400 and Chastain Park.

Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell joined leaders from parks organizations and the preserve to celebrate the project.

“Believe me, we appreciate so much operations like this,” Massell said of the preserve. “Thank you for what you are doing.”

Kevin McCauley, the executive director of the Blue Heron Nature Preserve, which is located at 4055 Roswell Road, said the organization has raised $250,000 of the $750,000 needed to complete the internal trail network.

Michael Halicki, the executive director of Park Pride, which has provided a $150,000 grant to Blue Heron for the trail network, said the organization is excited to be part of the effort.

“This place is really an oasis in Buckhead. It’s really an extraordinary thing,” Halicki said.