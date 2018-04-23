Fulton County has published sample ballots for the May 22 primary election, giving Democrats, Republicans and nonpartisan voters a preview of the offices they’ll see.

The sample ballots are available here. They include all offices and ballot questions a voter might see, but many state races apply onto to parts of the county. For information about which officials represent a particular address, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s voter information page here.

Among the big races on the primary ballot are the four Democrats vying to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in the fall, and a Democratic primary that will decide the race for Fulton County Commission chair. For more information about Buckhead-area races, click here. For more about Sandy Springs-area races, click here.