Buckhead attorney Claud “Tex” McIver was found guilty of felony murder April 23 in the 2016 killing of his wife, Diane McIver, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Tex McIver was acquitted of a charge of malice murder, and also found guilty of aggravated assault and influencing a witness, according to the AJC.

The prominent Buckhead couple were passengers in a vehicle driving though Midtown in 2016 when Tex McIver shot Diane McIver from behind with a handgun.