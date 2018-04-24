The Dunwoody City Council voted April 23 to allow State Farm to partially close a portion of Perimeter Center Parkway from mid-June to early November to allow for the construction and placement of a pedestrian bridge.

Holder Construction, the general contractor for the massive State Farm construction site at Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive across from the Dunwoody MARTA station, will build the bridge in the roadway and then lift into its final position

Doing so requires closing two southbound lanes of Perimeter Center Parkway between Hammond Drive and Goldkist Drive and funneling traffic into one lane in each direction on the northbound side, explained Public Works Director Michael Smith.

During construction, the entire road would need to be closed on two weekends to set the bridge in place, Smith said.

According to Holder, the bridge cannot be constructed off site and brought in on trucks due to vertical clearance limitations and there is not enough available area on the State Farm site to construct the bridge, Smith explained in a memo to the mayor and City Council.

Public Works also asked Holder to consider Goldkist Drive as possible fabrication site but the roadway is not wide enough for the bridge, a crane and vehicular access, he said.

The proposed lane closures are similar to the 2015 closures that occurred to construct the tunnels under Perimeter Center Parkway in this area, which did not have a significant impact on traffic, Smith said. Tunnels were built beneath Perimeter Center Parkway to create access to the first State Farm building and parking deck.

“Since that time the first State Farm building has opened and traffic has increased. However, the overall traffic impacts of the proposed closure are still expected to be minor,” he said.