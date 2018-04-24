The Sandy Springs Police Department will outfit all uniformed officers and supervisors with body cameras in a purchase deal that also includes new car dashboard cameras and TASER shock weapons.

The deal with Axon Enterprise (formerly known as TASER International), approved by the City Council April 17, updates an existing contract to provide more gear at a discounted price. The updated five-year contract will cost the city $1,397,694. That’s a total increase of $607,913, but will save the city with a discount, including a 4 percent annual cost increase that will be eliminated, according to the police department.

The police began wearing body cameras last year, with 72 in service. The new contract provides 20 additional body cameras, meaning every patrol officer and uniformed supervisor will wear them. Police Chief Ken DeSimone previously said the body cameras helped to provide evidence in the shooting of a suspect by an FBI agent in Sandy Springs earlier this year.

The deal also will replace all “aging” dashboard cameras with new Axon models. Of the existing fleet, 11 cars already have Axon cameras, according to Deputy Chief Keith Zgnoc, and another 110 have L3 brand cameras that will be replaced.

The force’s TASER weapons will be replaced and upgraded as well, for a total of 176 units.

The deal includes camera upgrades after two-and-a-half years and free equipment replacements, according to a city staff memo.