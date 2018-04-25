Brookhaven Police are conducting an investigation into a suspicious package at Oglethorpe University that resulted in the evacuation of Lupton Hall for approximately two hours on Wednesday, April 25.

The package was determined not to be dangerous, but police are not revealing what inside the package as it conducts an investigation.

“That is part of the investigation and detectives are not releasing what the contents were,” Officer Carlos Nino said.

Police responded to a 911 call to the university at 4484 Peachtree Road about 9 a.m. at Lupton Hall, where the university’s admissions office is located, after staff there noticed a package that appeared to be hand delivered.

“When staff noticed the package, they noticed it was not delivered by a traditional mail service, like UPS or FedEx, and it raised red flags so they called 911,” Nino said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they decide to evacuate the building and called the DeKalb County bomb squad. The bomb squad sent technicians into the building and they x-rayed the package and determined it was not a bomb. They also opened it and no chemicals were found inside.

At about 11 a.m., police took over and deemed the building safe for staff and students to return.

“There was nothing dangerous and no one was hurt,” Nino said. “Now we will try to determine who delivered it.”