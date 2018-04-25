Three leaders of the City Springs arts programs will speak at a May 8 Sandy Springs/Perimeter Chamber of Commerce luncheon on “what to expect” on that creative side of Sandy Springs’ new civic center.

The speakers will include Michael Enoch, general manager of the Performing Arts Center; Emily Hutmacher, executive director of the Sandy Springs Foundation, which is raising money for the arts and educational programs; and Natalie Barrow, executive director of the City Springs Theatre Company, a new professional musical company.

The City Springs PAC is planning a two-week grand opening in early August. Most booking details are unknown. The Atlanta Ballet and the Atlanta Opera have said they will perform at City Springs next year.

The luncheon will run 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North hotel in the Concourse Center. Admission is $40 for Chamber members, $45 for non-members in advance, with a May 4 registration deadline. For more information, click here.

City Springs is a 14-acre mixed-use civic center bounded by Roswell Road, Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs Circle and Johnson Ferry Road. Along with the PAC, it includes a new City Hall scheduled to open May 7, apartments, a large park, shops and restaurants. For more information, see citysprings.com.