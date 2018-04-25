Dunwoody will spend an additional $37,000 to plant more trees and add more landscaping at the intersection of Tilly Mill Road and North Peachtree Road where the major intersection improvement resulted in the loss of more than 100 trees.

The City Council voted April 23 to award a contract to Trees Atlanta for the additional work.

In November, the City Council approved an original contract with Trees Atlanta for up to $95,000 for landscape restoration at the intersection and 253 trees have been planted to replace 119 tree that were cut down in the right of way as part of the construction project, according to Public Works Director Michael Smith.

Property owners in the area are requesting more trees and landscaping, Smith told the council.

Mayor Denis Shortal said he wanted to ensure the city was doing what it promised to people living near the intersection, but also wanted to make sure the city was spending its money wisely.

“We got 48,000 folks in the city and they need some things, too,” he said.

Councilmember Jim Riticher said he supported spending the additional money because of the vast number of trees and landscaping that had to be removed for the intersection improvements.

“My point is, someone over there told me that [people are saying] to keep complaining and they’ll [the city] will give it to you,” Shortal said.

The city authorized $3.9 million for the intersection project and Smith said there is approximately $250,000 remaining in that budget.