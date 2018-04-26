Three candidates seeking to serve as a Fulton County Superior Court judge will appear at a forum in Sandy Springs on May 2.

The candidates are Kevin Farmer of Sandy Springs; Fani Willis of Atlanta; and Bobby Wolf of Buckhead. They seek to replace Judge Tom Campbell, who is retiring after his term ends in December. The race will be on the May 22 primary election ballot.

The Sandy Springs forum is being arranged by Manny Arora, a local resident and attorney. He says he grew tired of hearing about national politics and wanted the public to have a chance to learn about candidates for a race that can significantly impact local affairs.

The forum will be held at the Huntcliff community’s clubhouse at 9072 River Run on Wednesday, May 2, at 7 p.m.