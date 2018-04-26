The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2019 list of “Places in Peril,” an annual accounting of the state’s 10 most endangered historic places.

The list is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.

The submission deadline is Monday, June 11; the list will be announced in November.

Historic properties are selected for listing based on several criteria:

Sites must be listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Georgia Register of Historic Places.

Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.

There must be a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for the preservation of listed sites.

To nominate a site, visit GeorgiaTrust.org for a nomination form. Nominations must be postmarked or e-mailed no later than Monday, June 11.

Sites on previous years’ lists include: Lexington Presbyterian Manse in Lexington, which was recently awarded a Georgia Trust Callahan Incentive Grant for the insulation, minor carpentry and weatherization of the first floor; Lyon Farm in Lithonia, which was given funding from DeKalb County to stabilize one of the oldest homesteads in the county; Harrington School, a historic African American school on St. Simons Island, which was recently restored; and Hancock County Courthouse in Sparta, which was rebuilt after a fire destroyed much of the interior in 2014.