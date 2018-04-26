A plan is in the works to replace the Powers Ferry Road bridge over Nancy Creek alongside Chastain Park in Buckhead. Work is slated to begin in September, with plans and detour information set to be presented at a May 15 public meeting.

The city and District 8 Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit will host a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chastain Horse Park, 4371 Powers Ferry Road.

The bridge crosses over the creek on the western border of Chastain Park. It was built in 1948 and needs replacing, said Jim Elgar, Matzigkeit’s policy advisor.

The project timeline, including when the bridge will be removed and replaced, and the detours for vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be presented at the meeting, Elgar said.

“This is a big project with lots of moving parts,” Matzigkeit said.

The road is scheduled to be closed from September to April 2019. Crews will begin relocating utilities soon.

About 6,000 cars use the road per day, Elgar said.