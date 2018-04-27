Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a shake-up of her cabinet on April 27, accepting the resignations of several more department leaders.

Among those exiting, according to a press release, are: Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard; City Attorney Jeremy Berry; Catherine Buell, president and CEO of the Atlanta Housing Authority; Faye DiMassimo, general manager of Renew Atlanta; Parks and Recreation Commissioner Amy Phuong; Chief Resilience Officer Stephanie Stuckey; and Communications Director Anne Torres, who already left the position and has been replaced by Interim Director Nikki Forman.

Those cabinet positions join several others that Bottoms previously announced she will fill with new officials, including fire rescue chief, chief procurement officer, commissioner of human resources, chief information officer and chief education officer.

In addition, Melissa Mullinax, a senior policy advisor, and Chief Service Officer Janquell Peters will “transition into different roles within the city,” which were not specified in the press release.

The shake-up comes as the city government reels from a cyber attack that caused chaos on computer systems; a city contract bribery scandal still unfolding from the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed; and new investigations over the Reed administration’s handling of open records requests and handing out of employee bonuses.

Bottoms previously said on April 9 that she had asked all cabinet heads to submit their resignations and that she would decide which ones to accept.

“My commitment to achieve my mission and objectives for the City of Atlanta underpinned my decision,” Bottoms said in the press release about her decision to accept some of those resignations. “In the weeks ahead, I will finalize new roles under a refreshed organizational chart. This restructuring will enable me to continue the momentum made during the first quarter of the year and effectively implement my strategy for making Atlanta a more affordable, resilient and equitable city.

Among the departments and divisions not affected by the leadership shake-up are the police, Watershed Management, the Atlanta BeltLine and Planning and Community Development.