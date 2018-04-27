Police are searching for a Dunwoody man who is charged in an armed home invasion last month of Cobb County family.

An arrest warrant for Ricky Grace, 24, was secured by Smryna Police and Dunwoody Police for Grace who is charged in a March 26 home invasion in Mableton. Police say Grace was one of two masked men and a woman who robbed a woman who was at her home with two children.

Grace faces charges of residential burglary, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Dunwoody Police and Smryna Police secured the arrest warrant on April 20 and the North Metro SWAT Team executed a “no knock” search warrant on Grace’s Dunwoody home on April 24, according to Smyrna Police.

Grace was not there, but police arrested two other people that were taken into custody for possession of illegal narcotics and a stolen firearm, according to a press release from the Smyrna Police Department.

Grace is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Grace or if anyone recognizes Grace is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.

Information concerning this case or tips leading to the arrest of Mr. Grace’s whereabouts can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Rewards can be up to $2000.