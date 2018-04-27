The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 27-28: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 27-May 4: Southbound between Pitts Road and Abernathy Road, one left lane/shoulder, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 28: North Springs MARTA Station on-ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, with detour on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 2:30-8:30 a.m.

April 29-30: North Springs MARTA Station on-ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, with detour on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 2:30-4:30 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 27-28: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On April 27, the “flex lane” — where the road shoulder is used as a travel lane during rush hours — on Ga. 400 southbound between Pitts Road and Abernathy Road will close permanently.

On May 2-4, “flagging operations” running 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. will affect all lanes of: Mount Vernon Highway eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400; Barfield Road northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway; and Barfield Road southbound between Granville Court and Mount Vernon Highway.

Through approximately May 14, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.