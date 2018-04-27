The May 22 primary election will determine challengers in several key local races, as well as deciding the Fulton County Commission chair race. The Reporter Newspapers asked candidates in those races about themselves and their policies. For their answers, click the names or photos below.

6th Congressional District (Brookhaven/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs)

Four Democrats are competing for the right to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in the 6th Congressional District this fall. Candidate Lucy McBath did not respond.

Fulton County Commission Chair (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Incumbent Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts is being challenged in the May 22 primary by fellow Democrat Keisha Waites. Pitts defeated Waites last year in a special election for the office. The winner faces no challenger on the November ballot. Waites did not respond to questions.

State Senate District 6 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

In state Senate District 6, Republicans Leah Aldridge and John Gordon are vying for the right to challenge Democratic incumbent Jen Jordan in the fall. Another Republican, Jamie Parrish, filed to run but said he is out of the race. Gordon did not respond to questions.

State Senate District 56 (Sandy Springs)

In state Senate District 56, three Democrats seek the right to challenge Republican incumbent John Albers in the fall.

State House District 52 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

In House District 52, incumbent Deborah Silcox is being challenged in the May 22 primary by fellow Republican Gavi Shapiro. The winner will face Democrat Shea Roberts in the fall.

State House District 54 (Buckhead)

In House District 54, three Democrats seek to challenge Republican incumbent Beth Beskin in the fall. Robert Gibeling did not respond to questions.