Developers for the new Dunwoody Village townhomes say they will submit updated drawings and plans to the city to ensure zoning requirements are being met as plans move forward to begin building the 79-unit project.

Community Development Director Richard McLeod and others met with Lennar after residents raised concerns earlier this month that marketing materials for the development did not include master bedrooms on the main floor or elevator options during a recent open house.

No permits are being issued until the new site plans are approved, according to city officials.

A request for comment from Lennar was not returned.

“Richard McLeod and Community Development did meet last week with Lennar to discuss the specific parameters of the zoning conditions,” Communications Director Bob Mullen said in an April 23 email.

“Within the discussion, McLeod informed them they would need to submit updated drawings/plans as well as clarify the specific zoning conditions on their website and brief their real estate agents on what’s being offered in order to properly convey that to prospective buyers,” Mullen added. “The updated plans will be reviewed by Community Development staff and, if approved, they will be turned over to the builder.”

The builders submitted their plans in mid-March and those did not include elevators nor master on main floors, Mullen explained, and those elements were not in either the plans submitted nor in the marketing materials.

Two years ago, the mayor and City Council approved rezoning 8.38 acres of property on the eastern side of Dunwoody Village Parkway, just north of its intersection with Mount Vernon Road, from business to residential so a developer can build 14 multi-unit buildings for a 79-unit townhome development.

As part of the rezoning, the city mandated that 10 percent of the units have master bedrooms on the main floor, also known as “master on main.” The City Council argued at the time more housing was needed for senior residents and therefore master bedrooms on the main floor were an important component of approving the rezoning.