City Springs has named its executive chef, Rodney Martin, who will make his public debut at the Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market on May 12, the day it moves to the civic center.

Martin will oversee all catering and event menus at City Springs’ major public spaces with food service, including the Conference Center, theaters in the Performing Arts Center and a bar and restaurant called CityBar.

Martin comes from a similar position at Florida’s Palm Beach County Convention Center, which has the same management company as City Springs, Spectra by Comcast Spectacor. His 30 years of industry experience, according to a press release, includes positions at Buckhead’s Legendary Events, Morehouse University, the Waldorf Astoria’s Boca Raton Resort and Dominique’s French restaurant in Miami.

At the farmers market, the public can join Martin as he shops for produce starting at 8:30 a.m., then watch him demonstrate the creation of a “market-to-table” dish at 10 a.m.

Long located at the Century Springs office park on Lake Forrest Drive, the farmers market will move to Mount Vernon Highway alongside City Springs starting on May 12.

City Springs is Sandy Springs’ 14-acre mixed-use civic center bounded by Roswell Road, Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs Circle and Johnson Ferry Road. Along with the Performing Arts Center, it includes a new City Hall set to open May 7, apartments, a large park, shops and restaurants. For more information, see citysprings.com.