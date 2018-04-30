MARTA is closing its west parking deck at the Dunwoody station beginning Tuesday, May 1. The east deck remains open.

Deck 2, or the west parking deck, which has a total of approximately 600 spaces, is being closed after MARTA recently terminated its lease for the deck with General Growth Properties, owner of Perimeter Mall. The deck was built in the 1990s by the mall owners and MARTA has been leasing the deck for about 20 years, according to MARTA Senior Director of TOD and Real Estate Amanda Rhein. The Dunwoody station was the last station on the old North Line until 2000. After 2000, the Sandy Springs and North Springs stations opened.

The west deck was never fully utilized, Rhein added, and MARTA expects there will be plenty of parking spaces available for MARTA users in its east parking deck. As part of its lease termination, MARTA also received a $1.5 million lump sum payment, she said. The lease was originally set to expire in 2022.

General Growth Properties sold the parking deck and nearly an acre of its parking lot next to the MARTA station on Hammond Drive to Trammell Crow. A 16-story office building and a 10-story hotel are slated to be built on the site. The office building is expected to break ground this summer and be completed in 2020.

Trammell Crow cited the site location next to MARTA as being a key reason for wanting to build its transit-oriented development in Dunwoody. Rhein said MARTA expected the new development to increase ridership.

EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 — The Dunwoody Deck near Perimeter Mall is closing. Please use the parking deck on the Hammond Drive side of the station off Perimeter Center Parkway or the MARTA Sandy Springs Station. pic.twitter.com/AcydpNwP3O — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) April 30, 2018