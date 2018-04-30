A woman was charged with firing a handgun during an argument with a construction worker April 27 at City Springs, Sandy Springs’ new civic center.

Stephanie Holcombe, 33, of Newnan was arrested after the incident, which came during a personal argument with a construction worker, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. She is accused of firing the gun somewhere indoors at City Springs, much of which is still under construction.

Holcombe faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, battery and interference with a 911 call, according to the police department.

The gun incident came just 10 days before the new City Hall is scheduled to open in City Springs with a May 7 ceremony.

City Springs is mixed-use civic center opening in stages this year on a site bounded by Roswell Road, Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs Circle and Johnson Ferry Road. It also includes a large Performing Arts Center, apartments, a park and retail and restaurant spaces.