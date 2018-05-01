Brookhaven Police made three arrests on entering auto charges, with the help of security video from nearby residents, according to a press release.

Police responded to a call on April 21 at about 3 p.m. regarding three young males with hoodies and backpacks looking into cars around the Hobknob at Town Brookhaven, but officers could not locate the suspects, according to a press release. While in the area, another call was received regarding young males looking into cars on Saybrook Drive. Police found suspects matching the descriptions a block away.

“It appears the suspects cut through backyards onto Leconte Drive from Saybrook Drive to elude police, but we were able to connect the suspects to the attempted break in through video surveillance obtained from the homeowner,” said Police Chief Gary Yandura in a press release.

“We recovered stolen property from a car break-in from a third location that had not been discovered by the homeowner yet,” he said.

Each suspect was in possession of a debit card that belonged to someone else, police allege. One of the suspects was wanted for an outstanding entering auto warrant. Another suspect was charged with possession of drugs.

Property which could be identified as belonging to a victim was returned.

The suspects arrested are: Shyheim Xavier Weddle, 21, charged with entering auto, financial transaction card theft; Brandon Michael Tyson, 18, charged with entering auto and financial transaction card theft; and Trayvon Crews, 18, charged with entering auto and financial transaction card theft.