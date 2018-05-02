From Dunwoody Police reports dated April 15 through April 22. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 15, in the afternoon, a 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a discount superstore.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On April 15, in the afternoon, a man reported someone tried to break into his car, damaging the driver door lock.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, in the afternoon, employees at a mall kiosk filed a larceny complaint.

7100 block of Peachford Circle — On April 16, at night, a woman reported her home was burglarized and she was missing a MacBook Pro.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, at night, a man was arrested and charged with grabbing $4,000 worth of Polo items and running out the door of a department store and into the parking lot and for possessing a stolen vehicle.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a discount superstore.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On April 17, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported at a discount retailer. Fragrance was taken.

3200 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On April 17, at night, a man said his 1998 Honda CR-V was stolen.

1200 block of Redfield Ridge — On April 18, in the morning, a man reported both his unlocked cars had been entered overnight. A backpack containing a laptop, shotgun shells and a pocket knife were stolen.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Road — On April 18, a man said two packages he was expecting were stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place— On April 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On April 18, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On April 19, in the morning, someone tried to steal a motorcycle, but was unsuccessful.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 19, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 19, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting men’s cologne from a department store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 19, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 19, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with trying to shoplift from a superstore.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Assault

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On April 15, in the morning, officers responded to a domestic dispute turned assault.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 15, in the morning, a woman reported she was receiving threatening phone calls.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On April 15, at night, officers responded to a family battery incident. One was a wanted person and was promptly arrested.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On April 16, in the morning, officers responded to a nonviolent domestic dispute.

Arrests

6600 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On April 16, in the afternoon, a woman who filed a stolen property complaint was subsequently arrested as a wanted person.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with credit fraud at a store in the mall.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road— On April 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On April 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with fraud for trying to cash a worthless check.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 18, at night, a man was pulled over for driving recklessly in a parking lot. He was arrested on marijuana possession charges.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

1300 block of Roberts Drive — On April 19, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

2200 block of Kings Point Drive — On April 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to fulfill the duty of stopping at an accident.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On April 20, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct under the influence.

3800 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On April 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On April 22, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with not following traffic rules by going the wrong way on a one-way roadway.

Other Incidents

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, in the morning, a man reported fraudulent activity.

1400 block of Custis Court — On April 16, in the morning, a man filed for identity theft.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, in the morning, officers responded to a potential credit fraud incident.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 16, in the afternoon, a person who refused to leave the premises was escorted away by officers.

9300 block of Madison Drive — On April 17, in the morning, someone reported credit fraud.

1600 block of Chateau Club — On April 17, in the morning, a man reported a forged check.

4800 block of Summerford Drive — On April 19, during the day, a credit fraud incident was reported.