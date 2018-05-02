Members of Brookhaven Girl Scout Troop No. 16502 gaveled in the April 24 Brookhaven City Council meeting and led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance as part of earning their Inside Government Junior Badges and as part of Georgia Cities Week.

Georgia’s Cities Week, a statewide campaign by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) to bring awareness about local government, was held April 22-28.

Other city activities included hosting a flute concert at Oglethorpe University’s Conant Performing Arts Center, conducting a lunch and learn on Brookhaven Connect and GIS Open Data and “pizza with police.”