Sandy Springs’ newest street, Denmark Drive, quietly opened to traffic on April 23. A ceremony involving family members of its namesake, Dr. Leila Daughtry Denmark, likely will be held in about a month, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

The new Denmark Drive connects Roswell Road and Boylston Drive at a point south of Hilderbrand Drive and north of Hammond Drive. At Boylston, the street meets the new Reserve at City Center townhomes. The new street is intended to add to the city’s downtown grid to improve walkability and traffic flow.

Denmark Drive runs between the new Modera apartments on the north side and, to the south, a Bank of America branch and the Adley at City Springs apartments’ construction site. The developers of both apartment complexes partnered with the city on creating the new street, an $878,000 project largely paid for with state grant money.

The new street has sidewalks and trees on both sides, as well as on-street parking on both sides for most of its length. At both ends it features large, brick-paved areas with benches and trash cans. The new intersections are not signaled and have stop signs. Installation of street lights appeared to be ongoing.

A tricky spot for pedestrians is the bank, where a three-lane drive-through exits immediately into a crosswalk before reaching stop signs. On a recent visit, some construction trucks were still parking in the street, blocking lanes, as they often did before it opened to traffic.

One feature that Denmark Drive still lacks is street signs. The future signs will honor Dr. Denmark, who started her practice in Sandy Springs and had a role in developing the whooping cough vaccine, according to a family website and media reports. In the 1970s, she wrote a book about child care called “Every Child Should Have a Chance.” She practiced medicine until age 103 and died in 2012 at age 114.

The street’s opening was mentioned by Assistant City Manager Douglas Edwards at a May 1 city budget hearing.