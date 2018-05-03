The Brookhaven City Council approved at its April 24 meeting a $2.21 million contract to Steward Brothers Inc. to pave 23 streets totaling nearly four miles.

Funding will come from 2018 SPLOST proceeds and the balances from previous paving contracts. Work is expected to begin in summer and, weather permitting, completed before the 2018/2019 school season starts.

The city established a five-year paving program in late 2016 based on the pavement analysis and recommendation by Infrastructure Management Services. The Public Works Department completed 17 road paving projects totaling 2.21 miles before March 29, concluding phase one of the 2018 paving season several months ahead of schedule, according to city officials.

The following streets are scheduled for paving this summer:

City of Brookhaven, GA 2018 PAVED ROADS – PHASE II NO STREET NAME FROM STREET TO STREET PAVEMENT LENGTH (FT) 1 Alexandria Ct Osborne Rd EAST END 432 2 Bamby Ln Brookline Cir Skyland Dr 1,502 3 Brenton Dr Ashford Dunwoody Rd Edenton Ct 798 4 Breton Ct NW END Breton Cir 1,333 5 Brookhaven Hideaway Ct Standard Dr NORTH END 274 6 Brooklawn Ct Brooklawn Rd NE END 347 7 Byrnwyck Ct Byrnwyck Pl NW END 422 8 Byrnwyck Pl Byrnwyck Rd EAST END 1,449 9 Cambridge Ct SW END Waddeston Way 694 10 Canoochee Dr Ellijay Dr Oostanaula Dr 1,087 11 Cotswold Dr Cove Cir Wawona Dr 792 12 Downing Ln Byrnwyck Pl NORTH END 493 13 Dunbarton Trce WEST END Osborne Rd 848 14 E Osborne Rd Green Meadows Ln Dogwood Ter 459 E. Osborne Rd Dogwood Ter Camille Dr 461 15 Edenton Ct W Nancy Creek Dr NORTH END 687 16 Georgian Ter Skyland Dr Georgian Dr W 1,980 17 Ives Ct NW END Downing Ln 208 18 Ives Trl NW END Byrnwyck Pl 246 19 Lenox Ridge Ct SOUTH END Colonial Dr 464 20 Lenox Walk SOUTH END Colonial Dr 376 21 Saint James Xing NW END Mill Creek Rd 708 22 Winchester Trl Remington Rd Chamblee Dunwoody Rd 1,338 23 Clairmont Rd Buford Hwy Dresden Dr 2,853 2018 Phase II Total Miles: 3.84