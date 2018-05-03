The Brookhaven City Council approved at its April 24 meeting a $2.21 million contract to Steward Brothers Inc. to pave 23 streets totaling nearly four miles.

Funding will come from 2018 SPLOST proceeds and the balances from previous paving contracts. Work is expected to begin in summer and, weather permitting, completed before the 2018/2019 school season starts.

The city established a five-year paving program in late 2016 based on the pavement analysis and recommendation by Infrastructure Management Services. The Public Works Department completed 17 road paving projects totaling 2.21 miles before March 29, concluding phase one of the 2018 paving season several months ahead of schedule, according to city officials.

The following streets are scheduled for paving this summer:

City of Brookhaven, GA

2018 PAVED ROADS – PHASE II

NO

STREET NAME

FROM STREET

TO STREET

PAVEMENT LENGTH (FT)

1

Alexandria Ct

Osborne Rd

EAST END

432

2

Bamby Ln

Brookline Cir

Skyland Dr

1,502

3

Brenton Dr

Ashford Dunwoody Rd

Edenton Ct

798

4

Breton Ct

NW END

Breton Cir

1,333

5

Brookhaven Hideaway Ct

Standard Dr

NORTH END

274

6

Brooklawn Ct

Brooklawn Rd

NE END

347

7

Byrnwyck Ct

Byrnwyck Pl

NW END

422

8

Byrnwyck Pl

Byrnwyck Rd

EAST END

1,449

9

Cambridge Ct

SW END

Waddeston Way

694

10

Canoochee Dr

Ellijay Dr

Oostanaula Dr

1,087

11

Cotswold Dr

Cove Cir

Wawona Dr

792

12

Downing Ln

Byrnwyck Pl

NORTH END

493

13

Dunbarton Trce

WEST END

Osborne Rd

848

14

 E Osborne Rd

Green Meadows Ln

Dogwood Ter

459

E. Osborne Rd

Dogwood Ter

Camille Dr

461

15

Edenton Ct

W Nancy Creek Dr

NORTH END

687

16

Georgian Ter

Skyland Dr

Georgian Dr W

1,980

17

Ives Ct

NW END

Downing Ln

208

18

Ives Trl

NW END

Byrnwyck Pl

246

19

Lenox Ridge Ct

SOUTH END

Colonial Dr

464

20

Lenox Walk

SOUTH END

Colonial Dr

376

21

Saint James Xing

NW END

Mill Creek Rd

708

22

Winchester Trl

Remington Rd

Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

1,338

23

Clairmont Rd

Buford Hwy

Dresden Dr

2,853

2018 Phase II Total Miles:

3.84
0Shares