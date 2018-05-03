The Brookhaven City Council approved at its April 24 meeting a $2.21 million contract to Steward Brothers Inc. to pave 23 streets totaling nearly four miles.
Funding will come from 2018 SPLOST proceeds and the balances from previous paving contracts. Work is expected to begin in summer and, weather permitting, completed before the 2018/2019 school season starts.
The city established a five-year paving program in late 2016 based on the pavement analysis and recommendation by Infrastructure Management Services. The Public Works Department completed 17 road paving projects totaling 2.21 miles before March 29, concluding phase one of the 2018 paving season several months ahead of schedule, according to city officials.
The following streets are scheduled for paving this summer:
|
2018 PAVED ROADS – PHASE II
|
NO
|
FROM STREET
|
TO STREET
|
PAVEMENT LENGTH (FT)
|
1
|
Alexandria Ct
|
Osborne Rd
|
EAST END
|
432
|
2
|
Bamby Ln
|
Brookline Cir
|
Skyland Dr
|
1,502
|
3
|
Brenton Dr
|
Ashford Dunwoody Rd
|
Edenton Ct
|
798
|
4
|
Breton Ct
|
NW END
|
Breton Cir
|
1,333
|
5
|
Brookhaven Hideaway Ct
|
Standard Dr
|
NORTH END
|
274
|
6
|
Brooklawn Ct
|
Brooklawn Rd
|
NE END
|
347
|
7
|
Byrnwyck Ct
|
Byrnwyck Pl
|
NW END
|
422
|
8
|
Byrnwyck Pl
|
Byrnwyck Rd
|
EAST END
|
1,449
|
9
|
Cambridge Ct
|
SW END
|
Waddeston Way
|
694
|
10
|
Canoochee Dr
|
Ellijay Dr
|
Oostanaula Dr
|
1,087
|
11
|
Cotswold Dr
|
Cove Cir
|
Wawona Dr
|
792
|
12
|
Downing Ln
|
Byrnwyck Pl
|
NORTH END
|
493
|
13
|
Dunbarton Trce
|
WEST END
|
Osborne Rd
|
848
|
14
|
E Osborne Rd
|
Green Meadows Ln
|
Dogwood Ter
|
459
|
|
E. Osborne Rd
|
Dogwood Ter
|
Camille Dr
|
461
|
15
|
Edenton Ct
|
W Nancy Creek Dr
|
NORTH END
|
687
|
16
|
Georgian Ter
|
Skyland Dr
|
Georgian Dr W
|
1,980
|
17
|
Ives Ct
|
NW END
|
Downing Ln
|
208
|
18
|
Ives Trl
|
NW END
|
Byrnwyck Pl
|
246
|
19
|
Lenox Ridge Ct
|
SOUTH END
|
Colonial Dr
|
464
|
20
|
Lenox Walk
|
SOUTH END
|
Colonial Dr
|
376
|
21
|
Saint James Xing
|
NW END
|
Mill Creek Rd
|
708
|
22
|
Winchester Trl
|
Remington Rd
|
Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
|
1,338
|
23
|
Clairmont Rd
|
Buford Hwy
|
Dresden Dr
|
2,853
|
2018 Phase II Total Miles:
|
3.84