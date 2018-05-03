Dunwoody’s mayor, members of the City Council and other city officials and volunteers with the Dunwoody Preservation Trust were on hand May 1 to cut the ribbon for the opening of the Donaldson-Bannister Farm as the city’s newest public park.

The ribbon cutting followed months of delays as final touches were put on the facility where the grounds are now open for the public to use during regular park hours, from “sunrise to sunset.”

Located at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, the historic home, built in the 1870s, is part of a five-acre piece of property that has been available by appointment or by reservation for events, such as weddings and the Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s Apple Cider Days.

The city’s recently completed final renovations means the grounds are now open year-round for residents to use for picnics, strolls and free play in the open lawn.