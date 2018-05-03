North Springs Charter High School students won a prom safety campaign competition sponsored by Fulton County.

The competition was open to all senior classes in Atlanta and Fulton County schools. For the school’s winning campaign encouraging students to not drive impaired or while texting, it was presented with a $1,500 check on April 20 from Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the American Auto Club, a press release said.

The competition was sponsored by the Fulton County Youth Commission.

In addition to the check, “The Voice” actor and singer Nick Hagelin performed at the school’s prom, which was held April 20.

“It’s exciting to have won and we thank the Fulton County Youth Commission and all the sponsors involved,” said Principal Scott Hanson in the release.