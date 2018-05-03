The South Fork Conservancy unveiled concept designs for the Confluence Bridge planned for Buckhead at its 10th anniversary celebration and annual fundraiser.

The April 26 event held at Zonolite Park raised $74,000 for the nonprofit, which creates trails along the South Fork of Peachtree Creek. The South Fork runs between Buckhead and Emory University. The conservancy plans to link the trails with PATH400, which has already been completed near Peachtree Creek. It also plans to connect to the Atlanta BeltLine and Brookhaven’s planned Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The Confluence Bridge is meant to provide connectivity where the South Fork and North Fork of the creek meet. The bridge will also connect to trails linking PATH400 and the BeltLine.

The bridge is planned to be constructed north of I-85 and between Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. The bridge is one of six projects the conservancy plans to fund with a capital campaign that reached the group’s $2 million goal last year.

The event included awarding the South Fork Conservancy Trailblazer Award to Ryan Gravel, the visionary behind the Atlanta BeltLine and one of the architects behind the original vision for the South Fork Conservancy, the release said.

“Seeing the growth and impact of your work along the creek is inspiring. Following the water and building community support through nature trails is a new model of conservation in Atlanta and I’m proud to have been a part of it,” said Gravel in the release.

The conservancy’s long-term plan is to create trails along all 33 miles of the South Fork of Peachtree Creek. The first phase of the plan is to create a trail system that connects Buckhead to the Emory campus. The conservancy already has opened three trails in Buckhead including The Confluence, Cheshire Farm and Meadow Loop, which are all near I-85 and Ga. 400.