John C. Gordon

gordon4senate.org

Occupation: Business owner, Gordon Document Products, Inc. and Perfect Circle Energy Solutions

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: Skyland Trail, volunteer and Board member for 25 years, Board Chair and now Board Emeritus; Shepherd Spinal Center, 1st Junior Committee that founded Derby Day; Friends of English Avenue, Founder and Chair, revitalizing America’s worst neighborhood; Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Council of Stewards; Chairman, Georgia Republican Foundation; United Way, Loaned Executive.

Why should voters choose you for this position?

For 40 years, my wife and I have raised our family, built two successful businesses and given back to our community. I now seek to leverage these experiences to improve our community. My business experience, civic engagement and work in the political environment uniquely qualifies me to serve the 6th District in the state Senate!

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Property taxes are out of control, as is Atlanta’s city government. I will work to cap property taxes; eliminate school board taxes for seniors; and appoint a commission to oversee Atlanta’s government to expose corruption, find the money and return it to taxpayers!