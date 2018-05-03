Scott Holcomb

votescottholcomb.com

Occupation: Attorney, Holcomb + Ward, LLP

Previous experience holding elected office: I have been a state representative since being elected in 2010.

Other community service experience. Since leaving active duty in 2004, I have been representing veterans and their family members on a pro bono basis. I have also served on the State Bar of Georgia Military Legal Assistance Program Committee since 2008 and the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Committee since 2013. I was previously an advisor to the Northlake Community Alliance and I have served on several boards including the Georgia Perimeter College Foundation and HOPE Atlanta, a non-profit that is working to end homelessness.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I work hard and I get things done. I have built bipartisan coalitions to tackle big problems. For example, I passed major reform bills for DeKalb County that improved ethics, instituted an independent auditor and made procurement more transparent. I passed legislation that requires the timely processing of untested sexual assault kits in Georgia. This legislation has led to the testing of thousands of previously untested kits, and it has resulted in numerous DNA matches. I was also instrumental in passing legislation to help victims of domestic violence this session.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address that issue?

I’ve spent a lot of time speaking with my constituents and there’s no single issue. They are concerned about many issues, including healthcare, education, jobs, and public safety. They want the government to run effectively and efficiently. I’ve been a leader on all of these issues at the Capitol. I do my homework, actively listen and seek input, and vote for what I think is best for our district and the state. I fight for transparency every step of the way so voters can make informed decisions. I build coalitions and get things done.