Dynamo Pool Management will be managing Brookhaven’s city pools this year for $89,400 after the city’s aquatic coordinator stepped down earlier this year. The City Council voted April 24 to approve the contract.

The city had been managing the pools at Lynwood Park, Murphey Candler Park and Briarwood Park for the past two years, but after the aquatic coordinator stepped down in March to take a job with the city of Tucker, city officials said the task of managing the pools became difficult.

Dynamo Pool Management will be responsible for getting all pools ready for swimmers, including scheduled pool parties and swim team events, every day. The company will also hire and train lifeguards. The city will continue to hire and and train all pool managers.

Funding to cover the contract will come from the salaries of the former aquatics coordinator and athletic coordinator and the part-time salaries budgeted for lifeguards, according to a memo to the City Council from the Parks and Recreation Department.

Pools open May 26 and are open daily through Labor Day weekend.