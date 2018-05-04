Residents are invited to a May 10 open house at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, to learn more about the proposed intersection improvements on Roberts Drive at the new Austin Elementary School. The open house is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With the new school driveway at the Dunwoody Nature Center entrance, a traffic-signal controlled intersection will be needed along with right and left turn lanes, according to city officials. The proposed project also includes a sidewalk on the west side of Roberts Drive from Dunwoody Knoll Drive to Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

At the open house, intersection concepts and other project components will be on display with city of Dunwoody representatives available to answer questions and receive feedback. The project is in its early design stages and the city is gathering public input to help determine the final design.

For more information, click here or contact the city at 678-382-6700.