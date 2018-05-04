The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 11-12: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

May 11-12: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound, with detour onto Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

May 8-9: Eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 11-12: Eastbound and westbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, one left lane/shoulder, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

May 11-12: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

May 10-11: Closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, with detour onto Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On May 4-5: “Flagging operations” running 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. will affect all lanes of: Barfield Road northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway; and Barfield Road southbound between Granville Court and Mount Vernon Highway. Flagging operations running 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will affect all lanes of Mount Vernon Highway eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, and Mount Vernon Highway westbound between Ga. 400 and Barfield Road.

On May 10-11, Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes northbound between Lenox Road and Abernathy Road, and southbound between Northridge Road and Abernathy Road, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Through approximately May 14, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.