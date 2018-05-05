U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) was among the recipients of Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards announced May 2.

Isakson recieved the the Sen. George Hooks Award for Public Service for his assistance in saving the Federal Historic Tax Credit, the announcement said. The tax credit was put in jeopardy in 2017 when Congress almost eliminated it as part of tax reform.

The awards were presented at the preservation advocacy organization’s 41st annual Preservation Awards ceremony April 27 in Columbus.

“This year’s winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia’s historic buildings and communities,” said Mark McDonald, the president of The Georgia Trust, in the release. “We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals.”