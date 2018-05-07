The Brookhaven City Council has approved two contracts with two companies totaling $413,830 for renovation of the Blackburn Park tennis courts and tennis center.

McGrath Industries, doing business as Talbot Tennis, was awarded at the April 24 council meeting a $265,581 contract for the renovation and rebuilding of six tennis courts at Blackburn Park. The tennis court renovation project was included in the 2018 capital improvement project budget.

The project includes a complete tear down and renovation of six courts and adjacent landscaping.

A contract was also awarded to D.A. Edwards for $148,249 for renovations to the tennis center. Renovations include a roof replacement, new paint for the exterior of the building, new paint for the interior of the building and industrial cleaning of the locker rooms and restroom facilities.

Both projects are slated to be completed by the end of 2018.