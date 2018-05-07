Dunwoody Police continue the search for a carjacking suspect who stole a black BMW over the weekend.

A person reported to police that shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, May 4, they were followed into the condominium complex at 2300 Peachford Road, where the Sterling of Dunwoody condos are located. The person said they were followed into the complex by a black Infiniti. A black man who was in the Infiniti approached the victim with a handgun demanded their black 2009 BMW 750LI, according to police.

The suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the location with someone else driving away in the black Infiniti, according to police.

“Officers responded to the area and observed the suspect vehicle and the victims stolen vehicle … traveling on Cotillion Drive near North Shallowford Road,” Sgt. Robert Parsons said in a press release.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicles but lost sight of the vehicles near Cotillion Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Parsons said.

Officers then received reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Nancy Creek Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven involving the black Infiniti, Parsons said. By the time police arrived on the scene, the suspect had fled on foot.

Officers with the Brookhaven, Doraville, Chamblee and DeKalb County police departments searched the area by foot and air but the suspect was not found.

Anyone who encounters the black 2009 BMW 750LI with Georgia tag DUR-452 is urged to call 911. Police ask people to not approach the vehicle or suspect(s) as they are considered armed and dangerous.