Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will visit Buckhead May 17 for a nonprofit’s fundraiser.

Hospice Atlanta, which is located in Brookhaven off North Druid Hills Road, will host its annual fundraiser at The Whitley Hotel at 3434 Peachtree Road at noon.

Biden was chosen to speak due to his previous discussions about the 2015 death of his son Beau and the affect the loss it had on his family, the press release said.

The nonprofit is celebrating its 70th anniversary at the event. Individual tickets are $250. For more information, click here.