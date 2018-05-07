Several collaboration areas and a “Sandy Springs Partnership Incubator” were among the proposals in a report for North Springs Charter High School that came in over budget. Exterior and interior renovations alone put the construction budget over, according to a report given to the school board.

In addition to those renovations, consultants recommended a dance studio and more parking. The previously discussed ideas to build a gym and auditorium addition are also included in the report, which was obtained through an open records request.

The report shows the original budget for the school, which was approved by voters in the E-PLOST referendum, was set at $18.8 million. These proposals put the estimate at $31.6, million. Superintendent Jeff Rose said the at the April 12 school board meeting, where the report was discussed but not presented, that school would work with the consultants to bring down the costs. The final report is planned to be presented at the June board meeting.

The consultants included an architecture firm and the “visioning” firm Wonder, by Design.

Christian Long, the founder the visioning firm, who led community meetings and interviewed students and staff proposed in a previous presentation that the school should build a network of local business and community connections. The Sandy Springs Partnership Incubator is part of that plan, according to the report.

The plan includes a “collaboration area” to host that incubator with movable tables and chairs.

Other collaboration spaces include a general area for all students, an area for seniors and a “maker space,” which would include dry erase boards and seating.

Those proposals, along with new elevators at $361,040, lab and classroom additions at $3,683,789, and construction costs put the plan over budget.

Parking, which has been cited as an issue by the community, was recommended to be expanded by 160 spaces, bring the total to 469.

The recommendations would also address the deficiencies in square footage for classrooms, the library and most other parts of the school by bringing the space up to Fulton County standards. The only part of the North Springs that is currently big enough is the administration and guidance area, according to the report.