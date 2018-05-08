The Atlanta City Council approved subleasing the former Bobby Jones Golf Course clubhouse to a nonprofit looking to renovate it into a recital hall.

The state-owned Bobby Jones Golf Course is undergoing an extensive renovation that includes building a new clubhouse, leaving the historic property at 384 Woodward Way without a tenant. The Haynes Manor Recital Hall Foundation was formed by a resident who led the initiative to bring a recital hall to the building.

District 8 Councilmember J. P. Matzigkeit introduced the legislation that will allow the city to lease the clubhouse to the foundation for $10 per year through 2037.

The main level of the clubhouse, which is owned by the state and leased to the city, would be used for private events including music recitals. The lower level would be used for programs and as a meeting space open to the public.

“I’m excited for this project, which was begun by Councilmember Yolanda Adrean, and has reached another milestone with the City Council’s approval today. It’s a win for the city, the neighborhood and great music in Atlanta,” Matzigkeit said.

The legislation still needs to be signed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.