The Buckhead Library has been closed for emergency sewer repair, closing one of Buckhead’s early voting locations.

The library closed May 7 and is closed until further notice, the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System said.

The two other early voting locations in Buckhead are the Chastain Recreation Center, 140 W. Wieuca Road, and Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway.

Early voting for the May 22 primary began April 30 and will be held until May 18. Voting locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend voting will held on May 5 and 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 6 from noon to 5 p.m.