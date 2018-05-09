Fifteen Eagle Scouts earned their merit badges together during a recent ceremony at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody.

A ceremony was held May 1 at the church for the members of Troop 477 who are also all members of the Batman Patrol. The Troop is made up of eight patrols: Fish, Batman, Phoenix, Cobra, Scorpion, Wolf, Billy Goat and Panther.

The Eagle Scouts are Levi Hoey, Nicholas Fraser, Sam Lucius, Barrett Williams, Cole Griffith, Evan Maxwell, Caleb Sparks, David Antonino, Joshua Wall, Peter Richardson, Drew Cottle, Josh Bieber, Jackson Kuller, Riley Heneghan and Ben Todd.

Dunwoody Councilmember John Heneghan, whose son, Riley, is one of the eight, said in his blog (and where you can watch a video of the Eagle Scouts together) that the number in this group may set a Scouting record.

Heneghan also praised the Scoutmasters and adult leaders of the Troop, including Bob Melton, Barry Deutsch, Nathan Sparks and Peter Bain.

