The Buckhead Community Improvement District has hired Tony Peters to manage projects and communicate with community groups. Peters previously worked at the CID and left in 2016.

Peters served as a program director at the CID from July 2011 until 2016. He left the CID to work at the Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce where he served as the vice president of community development. Peters previously worked at the Perimeter CIDs, managing transportation improvement projects, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to have Tony back on our team,” said Jim Durrett, the executive director of the Buckhead CID, in the release. “He did an exceptional job managing projects two years ago and his additional experience at the Chamber will add more insight to our current and future projects and plans.”

He will serve as the capital projects implementation manager, a new position, the CID announced May 8. Peters is not replacing anyone at the CID.

Peters will manage the implementation of several capital infrastructure projects funded by the CID, and will provide updates on the status of projects, programs and other initiatives to the community, the release said.

He will manage a wide range of projects including the Piedmont, Roswell, Habersham roads intersection scoping study; the East Paces Ferry Complete Street project; the Lenox Road Complete Street project; Charlie Loudermilk Park; and the Wieuca Road and Phipps Boulevard intersection, which has been proposed to be a roundabout, according to the release.

He will also manage other smaller projects, including handicap ramps and sidewalk repairs; pedestrian crossing for Roswell Road at Sardis Road; the Stratford Road turn lane onto Peachtree Road; and pedestrian connectivity around Lenox, Peachtree and Stratford roads, the release said.