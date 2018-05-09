The Dunwoody Nature Center Summer Concert Series sponsored by the city of Dunwoody begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, with a performance in the meadow by classic rock band Sunset Ride.

The Dunwoody Nature Center is located at 5343 Roberts Drive.

Concerts typically run for two hours, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Concerts are free for member families. Admission is $5 for non-member adults, $3 for non-member students and free for children 3 and under.

For adult concertgoers, the Dunwoody Nature Center will feature a rotating selection of craft beers chosen specifically for the evening’s show. There will also be cold water and other beverages available.