The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

May 14-18: Westbound at Ga. 400 northbound, right turn lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 11-12: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

May 16-18: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, with detour onto Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Parkway lane closures

May 14-18: Southbound at Abernathy Road westbound, one right turn lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

May 11-12: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

May 14-18: Westbound off-ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane and one center lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Drive/Barfield Road closure

May 14-18: Intersection closed, with detours onto Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

May 14-18: Southbound under I-285, left turn lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On May 14-18, Spalding Drive eastbound over Ga. 400 will have right-lane traffic shift to the median lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On May 17, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

Through approximately May 14, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.