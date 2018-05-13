Opening day for the city’s new farmers market attracted approximately 1,000 people to Brook Run Park on May 5, with organizers deeming the event an overwhelming success.

“By all accounts, it was a smash,” Dunwoody Homeowners Association President Adrienne Duncan said at the DHA’s May 6 meeting. “It was a home run on the opening pitch.”

Forty vendors participated in the farmers market and many sold out of their items.

“[May 5] was the long-awaited … renewal and restart of the farmers market and it was wildly successful,” Councilmember Lynn Deutsch said at the council’s May 7 meeting.

The city once had a farmers market on Wednesdays, but it closed several years ago after backers couldn’t find a permanent home.

The DHA is backing the farmers market financially and also allowing the nonprofit market to use its nonprofit status.

The farmers market runs Saturdays through October, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road. For more information, dunwoodyfarmersmkt.com.