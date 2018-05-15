The city of Brookhaven is seeking a transportation engineering firm to conduct a North Druid Hills corridor study to evaluate current traffic conditions and future growth as well as develop bicycle, pedestrian and transit accommodations.

The main objective of the study is for “developing a future vision for the corridor to serve the projected traffic as well as provide facilities for bicycles, pedestrian and transit,” according to the request for proposal.

The study area will be from the southern boundary at Briarcliff Road to the northern boundary at Peachtree Road/State Route 141.

The city’s RFP describes North Druid Hills Road as a principal arterial between Briarcliff Road and Buford Highway and a minor arterial north of Buford Highway.

The RFP also states the current average daily traffic volumes range from 50,000 vehicles per day between Briarcliff Road and I-85, over 35,000 vehicles per day north of I-85 to East Roxboro Road, and 15,400 vehicles per day between East Roxboro Road and Peachtree Road/SR 141. The intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road/SR 141 in 2016 was about 45,000 vehicles per day.

As part of the study the consultants are asked to prepare a detailed traffic study for the North Druid Hills Road that will consider future growth and zoning entitlements that will impact traffic on the corridor.

“The analysis must also consider the traffic conditions on North Druid Hills Road with and without planned transportation projects in and along the corridor,” according to the RFP.

“It is expected that [the] corridor will be divided up into separate character areas based on traffic and adjacent land use. A vision shall be developed for each character area,” the RFP states.

Community input will be part of creating a vision and comprehensive plan for the North Druid Hills Road corridor to address all forms of transportation including transit, bicycles and pedestrians.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is currently undertaking a massive redevelopment of its approximate 80-acre campus on North Druid Hills Road at the I-85 interchange at the southernmost tip of North Druid Hills Road study area.

At the northern tip of North Druid Hills Road is the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station. A proposed transit-oriented development including multi-family residential and retail to be built on the mostly unused parking lot was eventually dropped by MARTA after push back from residents and the City Council.

Much of the middle area consists of residential neighborhoods.

Request for proposals for the North Druid Hills Road corridor study are due May 24.