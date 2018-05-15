The city of Brookhaven is bringing back street sweepers beginning May 15 to clean 58 miles of streets.

Street cleanings will begin at 7 p.m. on May 15 and will be completed in the evenings and overnight to minimize traffic impact. Street sweepers like these were used in September 2017 for cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma.

“In addition to garbage and dirt, these trucks scoop up potential road hazards like hardware and other bits of metal that can puncture tires,” said Public Works Director Hari Karikaran in a press release. “We will only run the sweeper trucks overnight from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. to ensure we don’t cause unnecessary traffic issues.”

The sweeper trucks will begin their work in the Caldwell Road and Redding Road area and transition to the route of the Brookhaven Bolt road race, which takes place Saturday, May 19. For a complete list of streets, visit brookhavenga.gov.