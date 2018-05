Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst is holding a town hall on Thursday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

This month’s meeting will focus on the City’s sidewalk policy and tree ordinance.

“This meeting combines two touchstone issues for Brookhaven residents,” Ernst said in a press release. ” I encourage all who can to join us for this educational discussion.”

This story has been updated to reflect the change in time for Thursday’s town hall.